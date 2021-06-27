Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $101.78 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00054326 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.