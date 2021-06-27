Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,539.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,405.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

