Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,450.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,351.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

