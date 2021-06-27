Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,450.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,351.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.