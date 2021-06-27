Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,450.17. 1,729,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

