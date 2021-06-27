AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,529 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.