AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

