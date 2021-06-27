AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

