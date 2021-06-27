Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. Altabancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ALTA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 308,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $831.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

