Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.