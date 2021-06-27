ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) vs. Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Financial Analysis

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A ALX Oncology N/A -20.86% -17.17%

9.8% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lixte Biotechnology and ALX Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A ALX Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00

ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $98.80, suggesting a potential upside of 72.61%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and ALX Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$3.27 million N/A N/A ALX Oncology $1.18 million 1,951.50 -$45.74 million ($2.37) -24.15

Lixte Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALX Oncology.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Lixte Biotechnology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures, which might be useful in the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series for the treatment of chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group; pharmacologic study with the National Cancer Institute; and clinical research support agreement with City of Hope National Medical Center to carry out a Phase 1b clinical trial of its LB-100, a protein phosphatase inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in East Setauket, New York.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

