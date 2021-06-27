Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 372,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 994.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 40,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

