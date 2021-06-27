Amalgamated Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $269.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.