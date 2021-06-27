Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,413 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.