Amalgamated Bank Sells 384 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.20.

Atlassian stock opened at $264.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.73. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.