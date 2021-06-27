Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,720 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

