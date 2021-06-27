Amalgamated Bank Sells 788 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.57. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.