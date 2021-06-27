Amalgamated Bank Sells 921 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

RGLD opened at $112.40 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.