Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.10 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

