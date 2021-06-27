Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.10 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

