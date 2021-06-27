American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $70,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

