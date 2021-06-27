American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.71. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. 1,729,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,491. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

