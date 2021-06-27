American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,004,893.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.