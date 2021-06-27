American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of American States Water worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of AWR opened at $81.18 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

