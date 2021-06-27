Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

