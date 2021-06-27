Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.68 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

