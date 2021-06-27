Amon Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $361.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00586229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037026 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

