Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.