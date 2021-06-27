Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 466,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96.

In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

