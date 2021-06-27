Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $719.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.13 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

