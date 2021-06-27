Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. 1,083,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,056. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

