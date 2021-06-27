Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,375. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.