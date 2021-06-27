Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $124.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

