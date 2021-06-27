Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

