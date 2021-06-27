Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

