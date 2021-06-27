Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $429.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.13 million and the lowest is $413.50 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $47.10 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.58.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

