Analysts Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTM stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

