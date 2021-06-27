Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. 21,002,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667,968 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,626,000 after buying an additional 790,063 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,829,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

