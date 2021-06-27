Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $44.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.07 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $236,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

