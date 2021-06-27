Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce $336.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.90 million and the lowest is $331.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock worth $3,754,017. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

