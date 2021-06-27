Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.68 Million

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce sales of $382.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $148.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

