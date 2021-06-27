Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELYS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 479,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,761. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 5.12. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

