Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.13. Hologic posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

