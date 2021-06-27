Analyzing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CNFinance alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CNFinance and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 77.02%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than CNFinance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.69 $16.64 million $0.24 13.00 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.93 N/A N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.