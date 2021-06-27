Analyzing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 6 0 0 1.60 Intercorp Financial Services 1 2 1 0 2.00

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.29 billion 3.84 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.12 $109.65 million $3.57 7.14

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52% Intercorp Financial Services 15.75% 20.75% 2.04%

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, and financial services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 172 branch offices. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

