AntiMatter Price Tops $0.37 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $440,165.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 11,358,139 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

