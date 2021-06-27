Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.51.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.