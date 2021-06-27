Anyswap (ANY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,379.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00004288 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and $110,379.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

