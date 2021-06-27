API3 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.58 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. API3 has a market cap of $29.65 million and $6.58 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00006492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00572434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036549 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

