APIX Price Up 6.4% This Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

